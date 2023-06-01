Suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula exposed her as a whistleblower regarding her allegations of attempted bribery.

Mkhwebane confirmed that she wrote to the Speaker requesting to meet in private to discuss the allegations that three high-profile Parliamentary officials attempted to extort money from her in exchange for the inquiry into her fitness to hold office to end.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo also confirmed that a request was made by Mkhwebane to meet the Speaker but this was denied and advised to formally file a complaint with the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests.

Mkhwebane questions why the Speaker released a statement.

“I said I wanted to discuss with you as a whistleblower and privately I wanted to engage her and tell her and inform her what has transpired. She then as well said no I can’t meet with you, just refer the matter to the ethics committee. Now the worst part is that she went ahead to even expose the whistleblower. The letter is very clear, very clear that can you keep this, there’s a confidential and very sensitive matter I would want to discuss with you involving the members of the committee.”

In conversation with Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane: