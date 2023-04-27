On this Freedom Day, 92 Young South Africans left our shores to fly the South African Flag in a far and distant land. Born between 2003 and 2005, these youngsters know only of the democratic South Africa they grew up in, which was formed about 10 years before their existence.

Family and friends bid them farewell at the OR Tambo International Airport, as they went on country duty at the Confederation of African Athletics in Zambia.

With Bags packed and ready to go, they took pictures for the memories. New friendships were made along the way and some old ones re-kindled, and they had a celebration of some sorts but most importantly they had a country duty in mind which is an opportunity their parents dreamed of when they fought for South Africa’s democracy.

“I am very proud for this young boy to be here and for this opportunity, especially on Freedom Day that we fought so hard for. And the country has given them the opportunity to showcase their talent. So, I hope he makes everybody proud, especially the people of Rustenburg,” says Paul Mokonyane, parent.

“It’s an honour and a privilege. It’s actually my first time representing my country and I am quite excited for the journey, and I am feeling quite ready. It’s awesome,” says Temoso Masikane, Long jump athlete.

VIDEO: South Africa’s athletes to participate at the CAA championships in Zambia