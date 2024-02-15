South Africans should not overlook NSFAS successes: Nzimande

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says despite the challenges and instability facing the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), South Africans should not overlook its successes over the years.

This follows revelations by the Office of the Auditor-General (AG) that the organisation’s failure to supply credible financial statements and performance reports has led to an adverse audit finding for 2021/22.

Nzimande reiterated that the scheme will work to ensure that it adheres to all recommendations in the report.

He says, “NSFAS has done a great job in SA. I don’t think the challenges it faces now should erase that. It continues to fund these students, it has just approved a funding of just under a million students. Indeed there are challenges, I can’t deny it but the NSFAS board has committed to implement all those recommendations by the report. So that we actually ensure a clean governance.”

