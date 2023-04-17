DA Leader John Steenhuisen says people in South Africa will continue to suffer under the ANC government if political parties fail to join hands to stabilise the country.

He was speaking during a public meeting held with farmers in Alexandra in the Eastern Cape. Farm safety, rhino poaching and livestock theft are some of the top issues that have been brought to light by the farmers.

Over the years, residents say they have seen their small town go from economically thriving, to being run-down and ruined.

Steenhuisen says the reason behind this is bad governance.

“The real service delivery crisis is happening in small towns and not the big metro areas and Ndlambe is a perfect example of that. Roads that are crumbling, infrastructure that’s just collapsing on a daily basis and just residents who are suffering and bearing the brunt of this, as well as, the breakdown of law and order in these small towns where you don’t have enough police visibility and enough specialised units for rural safety.”

Steenhuisen also expressed his sadness with the alleged plan to push out Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Mayor Retief Odendaal.

“I think it would be a great pity if he were removed because finally I think we were able to see some stability again. And it would be really sad if the coalition of corruption were to come in again and to unseat that. I think voters should be holding those parties accountable who are responsible for the destabilisation of the metro. Nobody wins if the municipality is in a state of chaos and we have got to focus on stabilising those municipalities.”

VIDEO | DA Leader John Steenhuisen visits farmers in Alexandra in the Eastern Cape: