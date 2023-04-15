Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen has called for unity amongst opposition parties, as they work to unseat the ANC in the national and provincial elections next year.

Steenhuisen says United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader, Bantu Holomisa, African Christian Democratic Party (ACD)P President, Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and Xiluva leader, Bongani Baloyi have rejected the DA’s call for a moonshot pact.

The pact is the official opposition party’s attempt to prevent what Steenhuisen has termed a “doomsday coalition” between the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after the 2024 elections.

DA leader John Steenhuisen updates on progress towards the Moonshot Pact’s formation:

The proposal aims to have likeminded opposition parties band together in a coalition.

Delivering a virtual update on the progress of the pact, Steenhuisen urged opposition parties to unite against the ANC.

“The ANC thrives on the divisions within our society and we all know that the only way we will ever be able to rebuild our country is if South Africans stand united in our diversity on our way towards achieving a common goal. Yet how can we, as political leaders, expect the people to do something that we ourselves are not yet prepared to do and that’s why I implore you: let us lead by example, let’s cast aside our petty differences and stand together as one pact. United in our diversity and work towards that shared goal of unseating the ANC.”