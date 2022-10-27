President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa looks forward to working with Spain to deepen economic ties, especially in areas of common economic interest like citrus farming.

President Ramaphosa is hosting his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa says it’s important to iron out any issues that may inhibit trade relations.

President Perez-Castejon, speaking through a translator, says the world is facing economic crises – including the situation in Ukraine.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Spain President Pedro Sánchez hope to strengthen relationships: