Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa remains grateful to the youth of 1976 for their contribution to the country’s social and political transformation.

Mashatile was giving the keynote address at the official Youth Day Celebrations taking place in Mangaung in the Free State.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile giving speech on Youth Day:

The day marks the uprising of students against Afrikaans as a medium of instruction by students in Soweto 47 years ago.

The deputy president says their commitment to ending apartheid helped pave the way for a more equitable education system in South Africa.

“Because of them, the youth in schools are not compelled to acquire an inferior education in the language that has been imposed upon them. In honour of that generation, we have developed a system that is conducive to learning, and as a result, many students are now able to choose the career of their choice. Young people now have the prospect of going to higher education training institutions, which are also supported by the state. Moreover, the youth of 1976 fought for their political freedom; now, we must fight for economic freedom; thus, the theme for this year is “Accelerating Youth Economic Emancipation for a sustainable future,” says Mashatile.

Meanwhile, Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul says improving the quality of public education would open job opportunities for the youth.

Saul says some young people still lack the required skills and education to qualify for job opportunities in the market. He was speaking during the Youth Day Celebrations in Kimberley.