South Africa is fast becoming the filming hub of Africa, this is according to South African Tourism. It says this introduces a number of opportunities and benefits for the tourism industry.

When international filmmakers search for an ideal location, they even scout local talent, putting them and South Africa on the map.

From picturesque views and rolling mountains to the bone dry grass of the Highveld and luscious wetlands. South Africa has become a favoured backdrop for international filmmakers.

Acting CEO of South African Tourism Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo says Africa as a whole is a storytelling continent.

“South Africa and Africa as a whole, is a story-telling continent. We have stories of our way of life, stories of what is happening. The scenery that we have in this country lands itself into telling great stories. The backdrop in our open spaces, our mountains our beaches, everywhere in the country, it is scenery for telling great stories. The woman king is an epitome of telling those great stories.”

Khumalo says Africa is the birthplace of stories. Movies such as the recently premiered movie ,The Woman King starring South African actress, Thuso Mbedu, and Oscar winner, Viola Davis was shot in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town as the backdrop for the West Africa story set in the 1800s.

Beyond location scouting, international producers also seek out local talent.

Actress Siphesihle Ndaba says SA has become the go to country for international scouts as there is an abundance of talent

“South Africa has so much talent and so much creativity. It is so amazing to witness it branch out to the other parts of the world. They really regard African artistry because they just think we have elephants and zebras walking around here. It is amazing for someone to showcase what we can do. It also helps shows us as artists that we can break through the market. Preparation matters, and whatever opportunity comes your way, it needs to find you prepared.”