Emmy nominated South African actress Thuso Mbedu says preparing for her role on the Woman King, taught her great commitment and focus. Inspired by true events the Woman King is a story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

Mbedu says the character of Nawi as an orphan who joined all female warriors under the leadership of General Nanisca played by Oscar winner Viola Davis, with a tragic backstory of longing for a sense of belonging, allows her to explore the depths we are willing to go to find acceptance.

Woman King is on the South African cinema circuit from today. Mbedu says part of her audition process required her to go through a physical and fitness test through stunt and fight coordinator Daniel Hernandez.

“Dani has worked on movies such as the Atomic blonde with Charlize Theron, John Wick and they are all brilliant. So to be tested by someone like this, who saw something in me made me feel confident in what we are trying to build. So being approved and getting the role, I went to Muay Thai classes and with pre-production training, I had a couple of houses of martial arts, using different weapons, sprinting which was hard and strength training. But there was great value in it. I fell in love with the training and the disciple and commitment,” says Mbedu.

The Woman King movie is now streaming on South African cinema. The MEC and Kwazulu-Natal provinces welcomes Thuso Mbedu home.