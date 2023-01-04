African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa believes South Africa has no future and the country will also be in trouble, unless they continue renewing the party.
Addressing hundreds of ANC Women’s League members in Bloemfontein, Ramaphosa emphasised that the country depended on the renewal process of the ANC and promised members that the process is firmly under way.
He was speaking at the Central University of Technology’s Boet Troskie hall in Bloemfontein, where the women’s league task team, held a candle light service.
The event, along with a street carnival that took place in the city, are part of ANC’s January 8 celebration activities.
Seeking to raise awareness for social ills that are affecting society, the ANCWL’s street carnival is among various activities building up to the ANC’s January 8 ceremony, this weekend. Activations have been heightened, as members of the LGBTQIA plus community, together with faith-based organisations and ANCWL’s members, took to the streets in euphoria..
“I’m happy because as LGBTQIA community, we’re here and we’re doing a march with the ANC. So, we’re happy because they recognise us as human beings.”
Various activations are expected to take place across the Mangaung region ahead of the party’s January 8 statement on Sunday.
