Suspects in Soshanguve New Year’s killings charged with 4 murders

The two suspects arrested in connection with the killing of four people in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, have been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Sipho Kgomo and Tshepo Mosemeni are accused of murdering 14-year-old Vuyolwethu Ziwela, her uncle, police officer Mpho Kgobotlo, and his two friends Phomolang Molakapatlo and Thando Dlamini.

The four were shot dead by heavily armed suspects in Block P. The case was adjourned to 12 January for bail applications.

The family of the 14-year-old teenager says the accused aged 30 and 33 should be denied bail.

“The only thing we can ask from them is to change their ways of doing things and jail them forever. Perpetrators are always running around, it’s always like that. I know it’s a procedure that they just start with bail but is it always like that? The people who are staying in Bloc P will still see them. They will kill people and still run away,” says family spokesperson, Yoliswa Nhlapo.

Some of the residents gathered outside court: