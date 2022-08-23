A Power Brick that promises to help power up households that are not on the grid. A collaboration between Wits university and the Peco Power company will see a small brick used as a power source for light electrical appliances in rural areas or in informal settlements.

The box can be recharged 2000 times using solar energy.

South Africa is facing an energy crisis with load shedding frequently implemented at short notice. Many in remote areas and in informal settlements are still waiting to connect to the grid.

Peco has come up with a solution for residents to build up a microgrid, brick by brick. The addition of a power brick means more electrical appliances can stay on.

“If you don’t have access to the grid you can plug it into a solar panel. So the solar panel can keep the battery charged up so you can use your battery capacity at night or when it’s overcast,” says CEO of Peco power, Dorian Wrigley.

This can be used during a period of power outages or as the sole source of energy. One system can power up a 50-watt load. This can be anything from a television set to lights and other small appliances.

“The challenge with these mobile systems is that they are still fairly low in power. The bricks can be stacked together and get a maximum of 500 watts out of each combination of watts,” Wrigley adds.

Wrigley hopes the devices will help fight inequality and improve the lives of many who are living without electricity on the continent.

VIDEO: Energy – Small brick to supply power for light electrical appliances in rural areas