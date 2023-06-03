The family of Palesa Malatji, a Soshanguvhe girl who was raped and killed on her way home from school, is calling for the death sentence to be reinstated in South Africa.

Malatji’s funeral is under way in at her family home in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

Police Minister, Bheki Cele and the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Mbuyiseni Dlozi are some of the people attending the funeral.

The 17-year-old matriculant, dreamt of becoming a doctor or a pharmacist.

Her uncle, Tabiso Malatji says the South African justice system is failing the people.

“When they find the person who did this to Palesa, the must kill him, because such people also deserve death. The system of South Africa is failing us each and everyday. We always see incidents such as this one, but they always promise us that they will never end. Once you murder one person, you will continue to murder. If you rape one person, you will continue to rape.”

VIDEO: Matric learner Palesa Malatji’s funeral:

