A Soshanguve family is calling for justice following the brutal rape and murder of their child. 17-year-old Palesa Malatji from Ntsako Secondary School in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, went missing after attending extra classes last Thursday.

Malatji was last seen outside her school, after attending extra classes last Thursday. She reportedly walked back home but didn’t make it. Her body was found next to Echibini Secondary School in the township and evidence suggests that she had been sexually violated. Her uncle, Thabiso Malatji, says Palesa was the eldest of three children.

Thabiso says his niece had a bright future as she planned on becoming a pharmacist or a doctor.

Palesa was attacked days before the start of the annual national child protection week. And with this year’s theme, “It’s in our hands to stop the cycle of neglect, abuse, violence and exploitation of children’, it seems there’s still a lot of work to be done.

Police say a murder case has been opened but no arrests have been made yet. They say they’re investigating and following up on any leads they receive.

Soshanguve family wants justice for brutal rape and murder of their child: