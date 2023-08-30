Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi reveals that 6 out of 10 Gauteng departments and entities have achieved clean audits in the 2022-23 financial year. Lesufi says that those that achieved clean audits include the department of Economic Development, Cooperative Governance and Traditional leadership, Finance, Education and Youth Development, E-Government, Treasury and the Office of the Premier among others.

Lesufi says clean audits go hand-in-hand with service delivery.

“Ladies and gentlemen we are coming to you to confirm one thing and one thing only, that what the Auditor General’s office in our province has said is indeed true, clean audits are possible and clean audits can be achieved and clean audits can lead to a clean administration and better service delivery. Out of the 10 departments that we have in our province six departments achieved clean audits.”

The Auditor-General responsible for Gauteng Dumisani Cebekhulu has congratulated the Gauteng provincial government on achieving a clean audit.

The AG results have shown a marked improvement in the financial management of public funds and elimination of wasteful expenditure.

A majority of Gauteng departments and entities received unqualified audits which has been noted as a demonstration of improved transparency and public accountability.

Cebekhulu says, “As a province, there are 18 clean audits of which have improved from unqualified to clean audits. Three auditees improved, their audit outcomes comes from qualified to unqualified. This then makes up about 13 departments and entities achieving an unqualified without findings audit opinion which is clean opinion. Moreover, this is a remarkable achievement when you compare it to the previous year.”

