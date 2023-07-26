Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Advocate Andy Mothibi says they are without any fear, favour and prejudice in their investigations into alleged bursary irregularities within the Free State Premier’s office.

The investigation relates to bursaries awarded to students during 2017/18 financial year, during the era of former Premiers Ace Magashule and Sisi Ntombela.

The Departments of Health and Human Settlements in the province, are also facing their own investigations.

Maluti-A-Phofung local municipality is no exception, as it also faces investigation related to misappropriation of funds.

Mothibi says they have few proclamations relevant to the Free State and that some of them have been completed.

“Number one of those who are completed is the investigation into, you know the asbestos houses that were supposed to be replaced. We completed that investigation and then we handed the criminal part to the Hawks and to the NPA. And then there’s another investigation in the Department of Health, that dealt with the aero medics, that also was completed and there’s consequences being faced by officials and companies. I mentioned other investigations particularly in some of the municipalities, an example is Maluti-A-Phofung,” Mothibi explains.