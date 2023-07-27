The northbound carriageway on Miles Stoker Road between Main Reef Road and Roodepoort has been temporarily closed. This is due to a sinkhole that has formed as a result of illegal mining activity in the area, including digging beneath the road surface.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) says for safety reasons, traffic is being diverted to the southbound carriageway until further notice.

The JRA says that additional closures may be introduced to ensure safety of the public.

