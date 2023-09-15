The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) hit the streets of the capital, Pretoria protesting against the proposed single marriage Bill.

The Bill seeks to consolidate all Marriage Acts of the country. ADCP President Rev Kenneth Meshoe says government is trying to do what he termed to undo the creation of God.

“The single marriage Bill is anti-Christ, reject it because Christ said a man and a woman that one and what they want is anti-Christ. Tthis one says marriage between a man and women when rebellion comes into the world people do what God calls abomination,” says Meshoe.

The draft marriage Bill is before the public for comments. Reverend Meshoe has called on South Africans to stand against this Bill. The party says it will never tire from fighting against this Bill.

“Even though the civil union act has been passed by Parliament it is on record, everybody must know the ACDP voted against the civil union Bill. Why? Because God never intended for a man to marry another man, for a woman to marry another woman that is why the people who created the first marriage that we find in scriptures, God made Adam and Eve,” Meshoe added.

Rev Meshoe says South Africa is where it’s supposed to be.

“Your country is now in a mess, our country is sinking because we have leaders who think they are smarter than God. If God doesn’t save South Africa, South Africa is gone ladies and gentlemen. I served under five politicians there is no politicians anywhere in the world who can save this nation. It is only God almighty, who can save this nation,” Meshoe elaborates.

The party says it will continue to fight against the introduction of the single marriage Bill as it deems it unGodly and unnecessary.