President Cyril Ramaphosa says despite the many challenges facing the ANC-led government, it is evident that a significant progress has been made to improve the lives of the people of South Africa.

He was speaking at the end of the four day ANC NEC meeting in Boksburg earlier today.The gathering dedicated its final day to the review of the ANC 2019 nation election manifesto.The Manifesto Review process saw a presentation of Statistician General, Rusenga Maluleke who looked at a number of issues ranging from poverty alleviation to job creation, access to water, electricity and health among others.

President Ramaphosa says despite the challenges, Maluleke’s presentation pointed to a government at work with a lot progress made.

“The Statistician General said that the grants that the government is making available to our people has reduced vulnerability to hunger at an individual and household level, and that seven out of ten households their first call, when they are sick is to a public healthcare facility, with more 90% having access to electricity connectivity and with 89% of South African households having access to improved water resources,” notes Ramaphosa.

ANC President Ramaphosa closes the NEC meeting in Ekurhuleni:



Ramaphosa says the governing party’s Manifesto Review process has slowly, but surely catapulted them to victory in the 2024 national elections.

The meeting was called to discuss among others the review of the 2019 election manifesto and how it impacted on the lives of ordinary South Africans.

He says the review process has been a good platform for the ANC as it prepares for the 2024 national elections.

“I leave this meeting with my spirit lifted, and I think all of us do and with this, I do believe we have got really a good platform for the ANC going to the 2024 elections with victory wrapped around our hands without any doubt,” says Ramaphosa.

“You have laid the foundation for that victory and I would like to thank you for being here and for those who have travelled from far and afield thank you very much for being here for the ANC lives and the ANC continues to live – Amandla,” he adds.

ANC President engaging with the media: