The Ninth ANC KwaZulu-Natal elective conference has on Saturday night elected Siboniso Duma as the new Provincial Chairperson, beating Sihle Zikalala with 930 votes against 665.

Making history through electing a woman for the first time as Deputy Provincial Chairperson, the conference saw Nomagugu Simelane ascending to this position. Mdumiseni Ntuli had to vacate office and make way for the newly elected Provincial Secretary, Bheki Mtolo, who won with 894 votes against 699.

Sipho Hlomuka made a comeback as the Deputy Provincial Secretary.

And the new Provincial Treasurer of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

On Sunday morning, the conference will nominate and vote for the members of the Provincial Executive Committee, with the results expected to be announced later on Sunday.

The newly elected Chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma, says it will not be business as usual for the ANC in the province, following their election as the top five leadership. He says, for the longest time in the now dissolved Provincial Executive Committee, the PEC, They have been forging to better the status core of the ordinary citizens of the KZN, through making sure that services where they govern to go to the people.

Duma says he is grateful for the role played by the now former Provincial Chairperson, Zikalala, along with former Provincial Secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli, in making sure that unity prevails in the ANC.

He commits to not disappoint those who have elected him to the province’s top position and that, through unity, the 9th Provincial Conference of the ANC has been continuing smoothly.

“We must thank the role that has been played by the out-going PEC that has been led by comrade Sihle Zikalala, who is now the former Chairperson, who’s currently the premier of KwaZulu-Natal.” So he is our comrade, comrade Mdumiseni Ntuli, they’ve done a stelling job and the conference is the true reflection of that, and although, comrade TG, according to the media, the conference must have contradictions, it is not a smooth if it is just an equilibrium, so but according to what we have, it is a good thing, we are comfortable.“

ANC Treasurer-General, Paul Mashatile, has congratulated the newly elected leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mashatile says, this newly elected top five leadership must hit the ground running and take the ANC forward, alongside with the ordinary people of KZN.

“Officials of the province of KwaZulu-Natal, elected this morning, we wish them well. As I said at the beginning of the conference, we have a lot of challenges as the ANC, so we would like them to hit the ground running. To be able to deal with the problems that our people are facing. Secondly, comrade chair, is the unity of our organisation. “

