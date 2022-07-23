The African National Congress Limpopo’s Waterberg regional task team has been officially disbanded.

The announcement was made during the ANC Waterberg Regional Conference currently underway in Bela Bela, Limpopo which began on Friday and will close on Sunday.

The regional task team was instituted last month to organise the elective conference following the collapse of the symposium due to branches failing to meet the threshold.

ANC provincial spokesperson Jimmy Machaka says the election of the top five leaders will be concluded on Saturday evening.

“The regional task team has been duly dissolved. There will also be a process of nomination from the floor for those who are able to reach the threshold. The electoral commission will prepare the ballot, once they are done the process of voting will begin,” explained Machaka.

Addressing the media, spokesperson for the ANC Waterberg regional task team, Seraka Mapeka, says they are expecting 219 voting delegates and that 90% of them have been registered, adding that all credentials have been adopted.

Mapeka also said that there are no disputes because they were handled together with the disputes from the provincial conference.

The conference was opened by ANC Limpopo chairperson, Stan Mathabatha, who warned delegates against in-fighting saying that the ruling party’s dwindinling performance in the recent local government elections was a rude awakening that they are losing the support of the public.

Mathabatha called for the party to focus on introsepction and renewal.