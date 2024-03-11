Siblings accused of AKA and Tibz murders to appear in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The two siblings arrested in the Kingdom of eSwatini in connection with the murder of rapper Kiernan”AKA” Forbes and his friend, renowned chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane are expected to appear at the Manzini Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The Ndimande brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi were arrested in the capital Mbabane three weeks ago.

Previous court appearance:

They were arrested after the South African Police Service issued a red notice. The two brothers are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

During their previous appearance, State Prosecutor Macebo Nxumalo said to the court that their South African counterpart is yet to file the official extradition application.

He said they are still within the 30-day deadline prescribed for extradition applications. Nxumalo further requested the court to grant them a permission to hand over to the South African Police Service four cellphones that were found in possesion of the accused.

But the legal representative of the Ndimande Brothers, Sivesonke Ngwenya contested the request.

The state is now expected to file a formal application in this regard.