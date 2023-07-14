The eThekwini municipality says it is working with the police to investigate an incident at the Buffelsdraai landfill site in Verulam north of Durban in which 16 people were shot and wounded, allegedly while scavenging for food and metal scraps on the site.

It’s alleged the site was invaded and set alight by members of the public, leading to a confrontation between security guards and invaders.

EThekwini Municipality communications spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo says the site has been closed following this incident. Khuzwayo urges the public to avoid the site to allow investigations to progress swiftly without any interruptions.

“The city would like to inform the public that the Buffelsdraai landfill site has been closed until further notice. This follows unfortunate events of the past couple of days when the site was invaded and set alight by members of the public. This confrontation and its aftermath is now being investigated by the police.”