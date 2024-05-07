Sexwale says ANC veterans going to help the party realise 1994 dream

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) veteran and former Gauteng Premier Tokyo Sexwale says the governing party’s house is on fire and it is up to party veterans to help douse the raging flames. He was speaking to the media during the ANC’s campaign trail in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg.

Sexwale and former party leaders including Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and David Mabuza, have joined the ANC’s election campaign with Baleka Mbete and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka set to join soon.

Sexwale says the party is at risk because of a number of things the organisation has done wrong over the years.

He says for now, they have to help the current leadership realize the 1994 dream of a better life for all and deal with internal issues later.

“Ntlo ya heso ya tsha, when your home or your father’s home is on fire, you don’t ask around what’s happening, you take the bucket and join all others and we douse the flames then we can talk later. Ntate Maile what caused the problems but for now the house is on fire that’s why we are here to join these leaders and to join them in the correction of the mistakes but also to ensure that better life of our people is achieved not just a dream,”

First-time voter Lindiwe Tshabangu says she will cast her vote for the governing ANC but hopes that the issue of youth unemployment will be resolved.

“My hope is that we as young people are going to vote for the ANC, we get opportunities jobs and able to study with NSFAS not giving us problems. Voting is important because as we vote ANC, they will give us jobs and opportunities,”

This week, the ANC is leading an intense elections campaign with all the members of the NEC deployed in KwaZulu-Natal, a province where the party is under siege.

Video: 2024 Elections – Toyko Sexwale campaigns in Katlehong: