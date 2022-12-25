Nine people have been killed in two separate crashes in the Free State and Limpopo in less than 24 hours. In the first crash, four people, including two children, were killed in a collision between a light motor vehicle and a minibus on the N1 of Kroonstad towards Koppies last night.

The minibus only had the driver who was injured and taken to hospital. In the second crash, five people were killed in a collision between two vehicles on the R81 road in Solomandale outside Polokwane, also on Saturday night.

Family spokesperson Alfred Mojapelo, “They were going to Soshanguve for a gathering family. I buried people but I never experience such especially because they used my car. They are close to me, the one who was driving is the one who taught me how to drive, that is why it is not easy.”