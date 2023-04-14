Seven suspects arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Jeremy Gordin will soon appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

The former editor of The Star and Sunday Independent newspapers was killed during a house robbery last month. He is also the author of a biography of former President Jacob Zuma.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says, “The detectives from Gauteng Province, Johannesburg East Trio team and Parkview in partnership with private security companies operationalised intelligence information which led to the arrest of seven suspects aged between 33 and 42 years.”

“The first suspect was arrested on April 12, 2023, while driving the deceased’s stolen motor vehicle in Auckland Park. Further investigations led to the arrest of six more suspects later during that day,” adds Nevhuhulwi.

Police say all suspects are foreign nationals and are expected to appear in court soon on charges of murder, house robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of unlicensed firearm.