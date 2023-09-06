Services at the Braamfontein Crematorium in the Johannesburg CBD have been temporarily suspended.

This is due to a fire incident following an Egoli Gas truck earlier this week.

Five people suffered moderate injuries as a result.

Johannesburg City Park and Zoo spokesperson Jenny Moodley says the public will be notified once operations at the Braamfontein Crematorium return to normal.

“Three cremations that were scheduled for Wednesday had to be relocated to the Lenasia Crematorium. We apologise for any inconvenience and emotional distress this may have caused and assure residents that contingency measures are in place.”