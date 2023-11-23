Sentencing in Wandile Bozwana case postponed to January

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The family of slain North West businessman, Wandile Bozwana, says they wish to see those convicted for his murder removed from society for the longest time. The Pretoria High Court has delayed the sentence until 26 January next year.

Bozwana was assassinated at Garsfontein, east of Pretoria, in October 2015. His colleague, Mpho Baloyi, escaped with multiple gunshot wounds.

Vusi Khekhe Mathibela, Sipho Hudla, Robert Mutapa and Bonginkosi Khumalo were convicted of murder and attempted murder in June last year.

Bozwana’s brother, Benedict Bozwana, concurs with the prosecution in calling for a life sentence.

“On behalf of the family, we expect maximum penalty and justice to be served. Unfortunately, our mother was also murdered in August this year. And did not live long to know those who killed her son and cannot even witness this justice.”

Family friend Themba Gwabeni was also in court.

“Surely, the principal of this heinous crime enjoying their lives. So, come January next year we want to see them in this court. The sooner they hand themselves over the better. These ones have been found guilty. We always pin down the foot soldiers and forget that there are principals.”