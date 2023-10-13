Sentencing in Ronnie Makgato ritual murder postponed

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The sentencing of three people, including two businessmen convicted of murder in Seshego in Limpopo in 2006 has been postponed to October 27th.

Businessmen Joshua Hlako and Marcus Makgato, and co-accused Khumbelo Mabirimisa, killed and dismembered Ronnie Makgato in Seshego for business rituals in 2006.

Marcus Makgato’s sister, Amanda Makgato was convicted on a lesser charge of kidnapping.

In mitigation of sentence, Hlako and Makgato say they should receive suspended sentences due to ill-health and advanced age.

Amanda Makgato and Mabirimisa pleaded for a lesser sentence, because they have young kids.

Defence lawyer, Advocate Moses Manthata, “The process is very clear, you remember that now this is a mitigation and in a mitigation all the accused cross over to the dock to give evidence in mitigation and according to us as defence, we feel that now the mitigation went well that’s why the judge feel that it’s better for him to apply his mind, so we respect his decision.”