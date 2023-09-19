The High Court in Polokwane in Limpopo will today continue to hand down judgment in the case involving two prominent businessmen and their two co-accused.

They faced charges of murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice after allegedly killing Ronnie Makgato for ritual-related purposes in 2006.

Makgato had been kidnapped and reported missing in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

The bereaved family still needs his remains to give him a decent funeral and to get closure.

The accused businessmen, Marcus Makgato and Joshua Hlako, along with their co-accused, Amanda Makgato and Khumbelo Mabirimisa, will know their fate.

Judge Gerrit Muller has been handing down the much-anticipated judgment since yesterday.

He has been reviewing the evidence presented before him, with the final judgment expected to be made today.

During the trial, a state witness told the court that Ronnie Makgato was allegedly killed for ritual-related purposes.

All the accused have not pleaded guilty, and they are out on bail.