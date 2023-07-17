Nine people have died following a fatal head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a light passenger vehicle on the R-31 road in Danielskuil in the Northern Cape, on Sunday.

Eleven people were injured and taken to the local hospitals. In a separate incident in Kathu, between a truck and a vehicle, a person died when the light motor vehicle caught fire.

Northern Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Molefi Shemane says the circumstances surrounding the accidents are being investigated.

“A white Toyota Quantum mini taxi and a white Polo TSI collided head-on, on the R31 road in Danielkuil. The accident claimed nine lives of whom three are children. Eleven were hospitalised of which three injured were the occupants of the white Polo and the eight from the minibus taxi. In a separate incident, in Kathu, a truck and a motor vehicle collided head-on, the sedan caught fire and the body burned beyond recognition.”