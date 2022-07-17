Invited guests, Senegal are making big strides in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations’ (COSAFA) regional tournament.

The Senegalese claimed the bronze medal in the 2022 COSAFA Cup after finishing third. The West Africans beat Mozambique 4-2 on penalties to finish third this year. Senegal lost in the finals when they made their debut last year.

Mozambique missed their first two spot kicks, giving Senegal the advantage. They further missed their second penalty.

The match failed to live up to expectations until Senegal won a penalty fourteen minutes from time.

Jean Diouf made no mistake from the spot the score the first goal of the match, But Pachoio King grabbed the equaliser for Mozambique during injury time to force to game to go to penalties.

The West Africans went on to win the match 4-2.