Semenya gears up for discrimination case

South African Olympic Games gold medalist Caster Semenya is gearing up for her discrimination case that will be heard in the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights in May.

Semenya, her legal team, and other section nine organisations met in Johannesburg today.

The 32-year-old, who has been fighting against World Athletics regulations for athletes with Differences of Sex Development, says that her fight is now for other young athletes facing the same discriminatory rules.

The Commission for Gender Equality, the SA Humans Rights Commission, civil society organisations and legal partners met in Johannesburg today.

On the 15th of May, the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights will hear Semenya’s discrimination case.

Following a referral request from the Swiss government against the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights in July last year which said the World Athletics is bound by international law and cannot discriminate against anyone without compelling reasons.

The court found a violation of the prohibition of discrimination, with the right to respect to private life as well as the violation of the right to effective remedy against discrimination, regarding athletes with Differences of Sex Development.

