Semenya takes readers on a journey through new book

Multiple 800 metres world champion, Caster Semenya, is ploughing back to society by coaching young and upcoming athletes.

She revealed this during the official launch of her book, “The Race To Be Myself”.

Through the book, she takes readers on a journey from a gifted, self-trained novice, to the pinnacle of her sport and also behind the scenes of her battle to run against all odds.

Semenya’s rise to stardom was a blessing for South Africa. She made her mark at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

From there on, she never looked back, winning multiple championships along the way.

“It is very important to love yourself. We sometime get lost in the midst where we wanna live life based on what others think of us. Emotionally, psychologically, physically, I’m in a better space. I’m happy,” says Semenya.

Semenya encourages people from all walks of life, to embrace themselves the way they were born. She also hopes for parents to be more supportive of children who are being discriminated against because of indifferences.

“If you are a parent and discover that your kids are differrent, have time to study them, understand what they want and how they are feeling. If there is a problem, you are the problem because that is your seed. You should start embracing that, have relationship with your kids, start understanding them because you become an enemy,” adds Semenya.

Through her book, the athlete is informing the public about her journey and she hopes that it will help the youngsters.

Caster Semenya’s journey now published: