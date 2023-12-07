Security tightened at various Durban malls

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Security has been tightened at various shopping centres in and around Durban in the run up to the festive season. Last month, a police officer was shot and killed while responding to a jewellery store robbery at the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Durban. Criminals made off with an undisclosed amount of goods. With just over two weeks to go to Christmas, businesses are beefing up security measures to reassure consumers of their safety. With the number of tourists coming into the city expected to increase, malls are among the spaces at risk. Gateway Theatre of Shopping marketing manager, Michelle Shelley says they are working with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of their shoppers.

“Security is very important for us and obviously providing a safe and secure environment. We beefed up our security over the festive season and also it is about education to our tenants and how to handle things in the case of emergency. All round we liaise with law enforcement agencies, security professionals and obviously our team is on high alert for anything that could potentially happen and it is very important for us to be ready and have the support of those external service providers to ensure we provide a safe environment for our shoppers.”

Consumer Zethembiso Hlongwa says he is satisfied with security measures that he has seen at the mall. “Not for me I have not had incident where I was robbed but I’ve heard of people who had been robbed but it has not happened to me. So, I am not concerned to be honest with you, it does cross our mind when coming to a mall but this one here there is security everywhere. You turn there is a security guard, I always feel safe around here.”

However, not all have avoided being victims of crime. This shopper who asked to remain anonymous shared her firsthand experience while visiting a casino in Durban.

“I was at a certain casino and we were playing and we heard gunshots and not realising that the casino was actually being robbed and I was still playing on the machine. I turned around and I saw everybody is on the floor and even the casino manager, it was very shocking and we were asked to move into the back exit and everybody was just pushing and running for their lives and unfortunately it was full of water. I slipped and I fell backwards and from that experience I am very scared of going to the mall or a casino, I am very vigilant.”

