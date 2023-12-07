Security tightened at various Durban malls

Security has been tightened at various shopping centres in and around Durban in the run up to the festive season.
Last month, a police officer was shot and killed while responding to a jewellery store robbery at the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Durban. Criminals made off with an undisclosed amount of goods.
With just over two weeks to go to Christmas, businesses are beefing up security measures to reassure consumers of their safety. With the number of tourists coming into the city expected to increase, malls are among the spaces at risk.
Gateway Theatre of Shopping marketing manager, Michelle Shelley says they are working with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of their shoppers.
Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to KwaZulu-Natal to spend their holidays and they are being urged to remain vigilant.
VIDEO | Gateway Theatre of Shopping Michele Shelley:
#sabcnews Security has been tightened at various shopping centres in Durban in the run up to the festive season. Last month, a police officer was killed while responding to a jewelry store robbery at Pavillion shopping centre. Gateway Theatre of Shopping Michele Shelley.. pic.twitter.com/1l29moKKtG
— Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) December 7, 2023