Police divers have retrieved another body of a teenage boy who drowned in the Seshego Dam outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

The first body was retrieved on the day of the incident on Saturday.

Police Spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba, says the boys were apparently crossing the dam using home-made canoes which cap-sized and they drowned.

The deceased have been identified as Kotsema Ramaru aged nine and 12-year-old Kubu Mashilo from Seshego Zone 5.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

Ledwaba has cautioned parents to ensure that their children do not engage in swimming activities unsupervised.

He says people must be weary of the dam as several drowning incidents have previously been reported in the area in the past.

Mother left reeling after son’s drowning

In a separate accident which took place in February last year, a mother in Limpopo mother was left reeling in shock after her 14-year-old son drowned in a dam outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo.

The nearly-decomposed body of Sello Muthivhi of Madabani was retrieved in the early hours of the morning on 17 February 2021 after a relentless search by community members.

Reporter Lutendo Bobodi has more details in the report below:

-Additional reporting by Lutendo Bobodi