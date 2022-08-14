Police say two teenage boys have drowned in the Seshego Dam outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says divers have managed to retrieve the body of one of the two boys.

The search for the second body is still continuing. Ledwaba says the boys, aged nine and 12 years old, were apparently crossing the dam using home-made floatation devices when they cap-sized and drowned.

Ledwaba says using home-made devices is a common occurrence in the area.

“The information at our disposal is that the boys swimming and crossing the dam using white foam props as a floatation devices an occurrence which is said to be a usual practice in the area the divers managed to retrieve the body of one of the boys parents are conscience to ensure that children do not to engage in swimming activities unsupervised and must be wary of this dam as several drowning incidents were reported in the area in the past.”