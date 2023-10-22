Second aid convoy at Egypt’s Rafah, soon en route to Gaza

A second convoy of aid trucks entered the Egyptian side of Rafah crossing on Sunday and was being inspected before it headed to the Gaza Strip, according to security sources and humanitarian sources in Rafah.

A total of around 17 trucks carrying medical and food supplies had been inspected by UNRWA, the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, the sources said.

The first convoy of badly needed supplies entered Gaza on Saturday.

Israel imposed a total blockade and launched air strikes on Gaza in response to a deadly attack on Israeli soil by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Rafah crossing had been out of operation since shortly afterwards, and bombardments on the Gaza side had damaged roads and buildings.