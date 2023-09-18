The attempted murder and malicious damage to property case against controversial farm manager, Mark Scott-Crossley, is expected to resume in the Naphuno Magistrate’s Court outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

Scott-Crossley allegedly ran over a farm worker, Silence Mabunda, with a car at Hoedspruit in 2016, injuring Mabunda and breaking his cell phone.

The Naphuno magistrate’s court is expected to deliver judgment on the two charges faced by Mark Scott-Crossley. He pleaded not guilty to both charges levelled against him.

He earlier failed in his bid to have a higher court strike his case off the roll. Scott-Crosley is not new to controversy.

In 2005, the Phalaborwa Circuit High Court found him guilty of throwing his employee Nelson Chisale into a lion’s enclosure. However, in 2007, the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside his murder conviction.

It gave him five years imprisonment on the lesser offence of being an accessory.

VIDEO: The related video from July 2019 reports on Scott-Crossley court case