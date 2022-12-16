Scores of holiday-makers are already flocking the Durban beaches this is as eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, reiterated that the City’s beaches are safe for swimming. Several beaches in eThekwini were closed in recent months due to sewerage spills, worsened by damaged infrastructure from the floods earlier this year.

The sewerage spills have led to high E-coli bacteria levels in the sea.

Additional law enforcement agencies have been deployed to ensure public safety along the Durban Beachfront this festive season. Several beaches along the golden mile have been re-opened to bathing, giving beachgoers the green light to soak themselves in the salty waters this festive season.

EThekwini Municipality has allayed fears to visitors and tourists on the state of the city’s beaches as E-coli levels continue to fluctuate.

Despite the constant E-coli scare bathers and surfers say they are enjoying the water.

One of the surfers says, “To be completely honest we’ve been surfing here for the whole year not once have we gotten sick. Look there is definitely E-coli out there 100%, it just seems to be more north as opposed to south. So we’ve got our little safe zone out here. Look I think there’s bigger things to worry about I mean it’s a beautiful day the waves were great. Earlier I’m like we’re down here I’m going to be down here tomorrow, I’m going to be down here the next day and we’re going to keep coming. We’re at the beach we’re enjoying we are having so much fun the people are enjoying themselves everything is great we couldn’t wish for a better day.”

However, some believe the water is still unsafe for bathers.

“I feel like the government needs to at least step in and do something or at least warn the people of the potential hazards that it can cause because it is a real health hazard. KZN is also a tourist destination so the government needs to act up or there’s going to be a lot of cases. Well today we’re just enjoying the beach the weather and stuff like that it’s hot so we have to be here it’s cool. Unfortunately we can’t go into the beach because of the water the pollution. I don’t trust the municipality on that because honestly we still can get that hazardous smell and stuff.” says a beach visitor.”

Day of Reconciliation

Some holiday-makers say they decided to spend the Day of Reconciliation with their families and get the opportunity to meet new people.

Reconciliation Day is held annually on 16 December to foster reconciliation among South Africans.

“Reconciliation Day means us South Africans coming together. It’s us forgiving ourselves forgiving everyone in South Africa. So I think this is the best way of celebrating it where we can meet with everybody and every citizen in the country. We try to get a little bit of income and if we get a little bit income we can come to Durban because Durban is a nice place. But anything I can talk to you about we must forgive each other because we do bad, everybody does bad in this country.” says a holiday maker.

