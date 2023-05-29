In a bid to deal with the current energy crisis in South Africa, a Nelson Mandela University graduate and scientist, Dr Hlanganani Nyembe has come up with an invention that will give power plants which generate electricity, a longer lifespan through the replacement of turbine rotors.

Turbine rotors need to be replaced periodically in old coal fired power stations.

Dr Nyembe says turbine rotors are costly to replace and can require that power stations be turned off when they are being replaced.

“We use small samples extracted from the power plants to find ways of assessing the remaining life using a microscope. If you look at the energy crisis in our country right now, we are in big trouble, so we need to find ways of extending the life of power plants rotors.”