The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has warned the public as well as small scale farmers that the icy cold and wet weather conditions, may pose a risk to vulnerable crops and animals.

South Africa has been experiencing sub-zero temperatures and snowfall across the country.

Meteorologist from the South African Weather Services, Lehlohonolo Thobela says although uncommon, snow does fall in South Africa.

“It’s not rare, it really does happen- but it’s uncommon for it to happen continuous like any other area in the northern hemisphere. We were expecting very cold- frigid conditions, especially over Gauteng, and the northern- eastern parts of the country. Most of the week is expected to be cold. Some farmers need to be taking caution about how they take care of their livestock. Mainly another thing would be, people should make sure that they’re in warm conditions,” explains Thobela.

The Weather Service says the cold temperatures are expected to persist throughout the week.

Gauteng residents woke to a cold weather and light snowfalls on Monday morning. But the Weather Service says there isn’t any further snowfall predicted for the province for the rest of the week.

Forecaster at the SA Weather Services, Kholofelo Mahlangu says “We do see some clearance but the minimum temperatures will remain quite cold. Below 0 in some places and about 3 degrees in Pretoria north, Wonderboom and the rest of the Pretoria areas, Hammanskraal and so on.”

Many Gauteng residents woke up to the first snowfall since 2012