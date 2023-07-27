Transport union SATAWU has expressed concern at the continued attacks on commuter buses and have called for the swift arrest of those involved.

On Monday, three PUTCO buses were attacked by a group of armed robbers at the transport utility’s Soshanguve depot in Pretoria.

A bus driver was shot and wounded during the armed robbery.

Passengers were also robbed off their personal belongings including cell phones.

SATAWU’s Amanda Tshemese says what is worrying is that this incident is not the first of its kind.

“We are at war with these criminals and what is more worrying is the fact that these perpetrators are still at large and possibly committing other crimes. The safety of the drivers comes first and unfortunately a bus driver sustained a gunshot wound and commuters lost their personal belongings, this is not acceptable and it is very disturbing that this is not the first incident in Tshwane and it is starting to be a hotspot for such incidents.”