The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has raised concerns over the safety of workers stationed at Transnet’s Tau farm in Witbank, after a farm was attacked and Transnet essential infrastructure was damaged by criminals.

Satawu’s spokesperson Amanda Tshemese says, “We strongly believe there is a loophole at the security department at Transnet. The management must go back to its drawing board and have a look at it, otherwise they are going to keep on losing millions of rand every day. We can’t be having these cases every two weeks and they are costing the government a lot of money.”

“Our members and workers are not safe at Transnet at all. Petrol is very dangerous, anything could have happened that day they could have died for an example. Would they going to take accountability?” adds Tshemese.