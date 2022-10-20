The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) has dismissed as unfounded reports that the union and Transnet have reached a wage agreement.

The union’s head of communications Amanda Tshemese says they will not commit themselves to anything that does not have job security.

She says Transnet’s current offer only favours the employer.

Workers have agreed to call off the strike as the ‘no work, no pay” principle applies.

Tshemese has described the reports as misleading saying it must be retracted.

SATAWU calls off strike:

Earlier, Satawu sought to clarify its stance on its wage negotiations with Transnet.

It said it has some outstanding demands that Transnet is yet to respond to such as not to embark on privatising and retrenchments at the state freight rail company.

This week Transnet signed a three-year wage with the United National Transport Union (UNTU), the major union at the state freight rail company.

The three-year agreement which will see workers receiving a six percent wage increase in the first year.