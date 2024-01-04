SA’s ICJ case could face fierce opposition from Israel’s allies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Africa’s suit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague is the first landmark case to be filed since the start of Israel’s military retaliation to Hamas.

But, it is expected that the process will face fierce opposition from Israel’s allies.

The South African government has accused Israeli forces of committing “genocidal” acts in Gaza.

The case brought by South Africa will set up a high stakes legal battle which would likely rumble on for a few years.

Israel set to appear before the ICJ | Update by Trent Murray:

It will also draw clear dividing lines between countries critical of Israel of having military response to the October 7th Hamas terror attack and those who see its act as legitimate self-defense.

South Africa claims Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide and is asking the International Court of Justice to rule.

Israel has bridged and continues to bridge its obligations on the genocide convention.

Now Israel has called Pretoria’s case a despicable and contentious exploitation of the court which amount to blood liable.