President Cyril Ramaphosa says that South Africa’s foreign policy stance since the advent of democracy has made it a reliable diplomatic partner.

He was addressing the nation, ahead of the 15th BRICS Summit, which gets under way on Tuesday in Sandton, north of Johannesburg.

He reiterated the call by the BRICS bloc for an inclusive global order.

South Africa hosting the summit provoked the ire of its international partners due to its insistence on maintaining its neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ramaphosa said that this particular BRICS summit is important.

“BRICS as a formation plays an important role in the world due to its economic power, market potential, political influence and development cooperation. Yet the value of BRICS extends beyond its sheer size. BRICS countries can collectively shape global dynamics, and acting together, have the potential to drive significant changes in the world economy and international relations.”

Speaking about the State visit and attendance to the BRICS Summit by President Xi Jinping, President Ramaphosa says China and South Africa are set to sign several agreements.

“This BRICS Summit and the State visit by President Xi Jinping, as well as the many bilateral engagements we will have with President Lula da Silva of Brazil, Prime Minister Modi of India and many other heads of state on the sidelines of the Summit, have a bearing on our relationships with other countries and South Africa’s place in the world.”

President Ramaphosa’s address below: