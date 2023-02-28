A witness in the Parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office has testified that the SARS intelligence unit investigation overlooked various things.

Mkhwebane faces charges of misconduct and incompetence. Amongst others, the charges stem from the suspended public protector’s discredited SARS investigation. In November last year, the Constitutional Court confirmed a scathing High Court judgment that set aside Mkhwebane’s report on the SARS unit.

Bianca Mvuyana has been an investigator in the office of the Public Protector since 2013. She has worked on various high-profile probes including the SARS intelligence unit investigation, but would not be drawn on who was responsible for the lapses in that probe.

DA MP Kevin Mileham says, “You did not take all the evidence into account. You did not interview all the witnesses. We’ve heard from earlier, from Advocate Bawa that you did not make every effort to even contact some of the witnesses that to me is shoddy, I’m asking if you would agree with that?”

“There were certain things that were overlooked and could have been improved and done correctly,” says Witness Bianca Mvuyana.

Under re-examination by Mkhwebane’s counsel, Mvuyana argues that she would still come to the same conclusion on the SARS investigation.

Advocate Dali Mpofu once again revisited the establishment of the unit, arguing it was established unlawfully, despite the Con court ruling on the matter.

Says Adv. Dali Mpofu, “Based on the evidence that was before you, the signal jammers, the absence of the procurement paper trail or the evidence of Mr. Gordhan, would you come to any different findings on the three aspects that were substantiated today?”

“With the evidence, the same evidence yes…I’m saying I’d come to the same conclusion,” replies Mvuyana.

The inquiry is set to hear evidence from former Public Protector Professor Thuli Madonsela on Wednesday.

VIDEO: A fiery day at Parliament’s inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office