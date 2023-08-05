The South African Police Service will be advertising to recruit 10 000 new members to be trained next year, this coming week.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said at the police’s career expo in East London that the continued recruitment drive is to get the police member numbers back to 2010 levels of around 200 000 to provide the required services the growing population demands.

He says there are also currently 10 000 prospective police members in training.

Currently there are just more than 150 000 police members in the country.

“You can’t have all the technology; you have to have a response when there is a need to do so. You have to have police members to do the service. We are happy that these numbers will boost the moral and boost also the numbers we have currently.”