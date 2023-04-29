Roads agency SANRAL is adamant that the Msikaba Bridge at Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape will be completed by 2025. The Bridge will be the third-highest bridge on the African continent once it is completed.

Praise for N2 Wild Coast Road Project

SANRAL hosted Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga who visited the site to inspect progress made on the project.

The multi-billion rand bridge forms part of the N2 Wild Coast Road Project which connects the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal provinces.

Regional manager at SANRAL, Mbulelo Peterson says, “This project will be completed by February/March 2025 and will be completed at a cost of about R 2.2 billion, of course, this is not only a bridge construction. There’s an extensive network of provincial as well as municipal roads that are being constructed under this project.”